Leslie Bradshaw: Which is more important culture or strategy?

“So when you think about culture versus strategy within a company, the fundamental aspect of the company is actually it’s culture. So before you even think about executing against a strategy, culturally you have got to be in the right space. I actually run a company made of, culturally, a digitally native group. You have people that are a lot under 30, but also we’re a very distributed network: we got people in Los Angeles and England and Poland. And we all got to coordinate. So culture is the thing, actually the fiber, that brings us all together, so we can execute the strategy once we have it.” — Leslie Bradshaw