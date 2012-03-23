advertisement
Ryan Boyles: How do you take an online community to the real world?

By Ryan Boyles1 minute Read

“I believe the best way to take an online community into the real world is through face-to-face interaction, through meetups, through online: Skype or Google hangout or video sessions amongst colleagues or peers or new members. So the face-to-face really can not be replaced by social media, and it is only enriched through those face-to-face interactions at events.” — Ryan Boyles

