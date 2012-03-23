Josh Elman: Does innovation trump growth?

“So I think this is a really interesting topic; growth is really how you get more and more people understanding your business, entering your business. When building software products like Twitter, how do we get people understanding what Twitter is and how to use it. Innovation is really though, how we have to keep moving the product forward and how to think about where its going to be in one year or two years. And so I think you need to keep innovating independently of how you keep focusing on very iterative growing of your business and your product.” — Josh Elman