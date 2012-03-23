advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Brian Solis: How do you change the strategic direction of your business?

By Brian Solis1 minute Read

“To change the direction of business requires that direction is defined, and that starts with a vision statement. This is a time to not get enamored with technology, but to look at this as an opportunity, with that vision, to define your mission and purpose, and to use technology as enabler for delivering against that vision. To deliver better product experiences, better customer experiences, and to develop better customer relationships.” — Brian Solis

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life