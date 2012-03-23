DJ Patil: Does innovation trump growth?

“What’s more important, innovation or growth? I think it’s a question of are you playing the long-term game or the short-term game. In particular, if you are playing a short-term game, then growth often works. But if you are playing for the long term, what happens is if you are just growing growing growing, it’s like driving a car 60 miles an hour off a cliff. Because at some point the world around you is going to change. In that case, the only way to get around that is by innovation.” — DJ Patil