advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Heather Foeh: When should you listen to your customers?

By Heather Foeh1 minute Read

“You should definitely always listen to your customers and acknowledge what they are saying, but it’s important to look a little deeper than what they might be asking on the surface. For example, you might send your customer an email telling them their software is being updated on a certain date. But, they call you and say, ‘Is my software being updated on a certain date?’ What they are really saying is, ‘What does this mean for my company? What does this mean for my team and my training? What do I need to do to prepare?’ So by proactively thinking of those questions and answering them you can create a truly delightful customer experience.” — Heather Foeh

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life