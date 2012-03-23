Heather Foeh: When should you listen to your customers?

“You should definitely always listen to your customers and acknowledge what they are saying, but it’s important to look a little deeper than what they might be asking on the surface. For example, you might send your customer an email telling them their software is being updated on a certain date. But, they call you and say, ‘Is my software being updated on a certain date?’ What they are really saying is, ‘What does this mean for my company? What does this mean for my team and my training? What do I need to do to prepare?’ So by proactively thinking of those questions and answering them you can create a truly delightful customer experience.” — Heather Foeh
