advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

John Militello: Which is more important culture or strategy?

By John Militello1 minute Read

“So, culture versus strategy. That’s a tough one. They are both really really important. At Google we have a great culture of ‘Don’t Be Evil,’ iterate and launch early, but sometimes you have to adjust those. Sometimes to have the speed versus a clear consensus of a lot of people over time is actually more important.” — John Militello

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life