Edward Saatchi: Which is more important culture or strategy?

By Edward Saatchi1 minute Read

“Culture is my choice. So, NationalField we got started on the Obama campaign. We had obviously a brilliant strategy–delegate counting, what gets measured gets managed–but, if we didn’t have the culture of accountability to get that executed, nothing would’ve happened. We would’ve had a great strategy up at the top, but on the ground, no execution. So having that connect, that’s the most important thing; having that culture, that’s the most important.” — Edward Saatchi

