Christopher Lukezic: How do you take an online community to the real world?

“Communities are built on trust. So to take an online community offline into the real world, it’s always about building trust. The Internet has enabled us to do a number of things so we can build trust across borders. We are able to bring people together from 192 countries across the world, using the Internet to do so. Communities these days are no longer rooted in geo-specific location, but with the advent of the Internet and the innovations that we as a company have been able to make, we have been able to foster community around the world.” — Christopher Lukezic