Matthew Knell: How do you take an online community to the real world?

“I think taking a digital community offline really involves a couple of things. #1, it’s finding proper ways for your brand to engage. So it’s an opportunity for your customers to find ways that are authentic to you. Is it a Foursquare check-in? Is it an event? Is it other ways of just sort of getting together and hanging out, like you see a lot at SXSW? I think it really is an exercise in understanding who your users are. And then I think it’s providing for them products and services of value, whether it be sort of a fun occasion, whether it’s a party, whether it’s a giveway. Just staying true to your brand is important, because I feel that experience that a customer will remember is critical.” — Matthew Knell