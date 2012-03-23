Adam Huie : Which is more important culture or strategy?

“So the question, ‘what’s more important culture or strategy?’ I always have to go with culture. Culture is definitely the most important because once you have the right people on your team, the right balance, the right camaraderie, everything falls into place much easier. Strategy–it’s great to have something up front, but again, if you have the right people, you can figure things out later. Plus, it makes everything more fun that way. If you have the right people–with a startup, you are stuck with these guys ten hours a day plus, so you want the right people to be sitting next to you.” — Adam Huie