Boris Revsin: Does innovation trump growth?

By Boris Revsin1 minute Read

“I believe innovation does trump growth. In order to stay on top, even the major companies need to continue to innovate. Often times you will see small companies able to move quickly and more agile, but then you will have the big companies buying the small ones to stay a float. But I do believe innovate does trump growth and you have to stay agile and quick, and the only way to do that is to continue to develop new ideas.” — Boris Revsin

