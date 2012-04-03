advertisement
Brandee Barker: What workplace task do you dread most?

By Brandee Barker1 minute Read

“The workplace task I hate the most is my email inbox. If I was a superhero, my #1 power would be email deletion powers, to the world. I would swim into my email inbox and delete delete delete as fast as I possibly could. Someone needs to come up with an app for that.” — Brandee Barker

