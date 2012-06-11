Erin Newkirk: How do you change the strategic direction of your business?

“At Red Stamp we knew it was time to change strategic direction just by listening to our customers, looking at what our competition was doing, and also realizing our strengths as a company. When we launched in 2005, our mission was, and always is, to make relationships stronger. And we knew that by especially listening to our customers and realizing that there was a wide open opportunity, looking at that competition, that mobile was the place we wanted and needed to be.” — Erin Newkirk