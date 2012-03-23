Alex Iskold: How do you grow your customer/client/user base?

“So I think, in terms of growing your user base, the really key thing is getting the product right. In the ’90s, people would build products they would market heavily and try to push to the market. This no longer works. You have to really get the product right. And then when you do, people just get it, they like it–and they start passing it along, so it becomes viral. That’s why we are focusing on building the product as simple as possible, and the product then goes viral.” — Alex Iskold