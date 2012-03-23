Kara Nortman: Which is more important culture or strategy?

“Strategy absolutely emanates out of culture. The first question you should ask yourself is, ‘Am I stepping into a preexisting culture, or do I have the ability to build this culture myself? Is this a new company?’ Looking at Urban Spoon as an example, when we acquired that company, it was three individuals. They had a healthy culture of debate where they would argue and then come to a consensus. They would then write up everything they were going to do that week on the board. And if it didn’t get done, they would erase it and start again next week. As juxtaposed to…” — Kara Nortman