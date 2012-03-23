Michael Jacobs: If you could do one thing over again…

“I would have taken my academics in high school much more serious, particularly during my sophomore and junior year, when it was so vitally important to get better grades to better my chances for getting into a good school. I have no regrets about where I went to school and it helped formed who I am and have become in the world. However, it would’ve been great to have a couple of more options if I did better and took my classes more serious and tried a little bit harder, instead of just being the social butterfly that I was.” — Michael Jacobs