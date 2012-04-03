Seth Priebatsch: How do you grow your customer/client/user base?

“So, we have a really unique method of trying to grow our customers and user base. We basically shy away anything to do with virality, or trying to get people to tell other people about something, because you really can’t control it. We go the exact opposite direction, which is we always try to build products that we can sell to a large customer, who will then advocate to their user base. You sell it to a brand, who will advocate to their users; you sell to a restaurant, who will advocate to their customers; you sell to a university, who is going to get all the students using it. And for both of the products we have launched, that has worked really really well and it’s a way to grow user base that you can actually control on a pure sales level.” — Seth Priebatsch
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens