Seth Priebatsch: How do you grow your customer/client/user base?

“So, we have a really unique method of trying to grow our customers and user base. We basically shy away anything to do with virality, or trying to get people to tell other people about something, because you really can’t control it. We go the exact opposite direction, which is we always try to build products that we can sell to a large customer, who will then advocate to their user base. You sell it to a brand, who will advocate to their users; you sell to a restaurant, who will advocate to their customers; you sell to a university, who is going to get all the students using it. And for both of the products we have launched, that has worked really really well and it’s a way to grow user base that you can actually control on a pure sales level.” — Seth Priebatsch