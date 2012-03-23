advertisement
Bill Piwonka: How do you grow your customer/client/user base?

By Bill Piwonka1 minute Read

“I think to expand your customer base sustainably, you know, over time, it all starts with understanding who your customer really is–understand what role they play, what their motivations are, what their desires/needs are. And then you align your products and services to specifically address those things. And by really understanding that customer base, you are going to get insights into tangential or other customer bases, which will then provide the opportunity for expansion.” — Bill Piwonka

