Todd Simon: How do you prioritize your day?

“As a busy executive, managing my inbox is one of the biggest challenges I have. What’s important to me is to set priorities, so I actually set up rules on my box that take my priority messages and put them in one folder and take every other message and put it in another folder. That way, when I just have a few minutes to check email, I always check the priority box first to make sure I am not going to miss anything really important. The other thing I do, is I set specific times to do email, so that I am not constantly doing email every minute of the day. But rather, I will do it when I first come in in the morning, maybe I will do some before or after I come in for lunch, and then again at the end of the day, so that I am able to take those long intervals between doing email and actually do some work.” — Todd Simon
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens