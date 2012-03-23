Todd Simon: How do you prioritize your day?

“As a busy executive, managing my inbox is one of the biggest challenges I have. What’s important to me is to set priorities, so I actually set up rules on my box that take my priority messages and put them in one folder and take every other message and put it in another folder. That way, when I just have a few minutes to check email, I always check the priority box first to make sure I am not going to miss anything really important. The other thing I do, is I set specific times to do email, so that I am not constantly doing email every minute of the day. But rather, I will do it when I first come in in the morning, maybe I will do some before or after I come in for lunch, and then again at the end of the day, so that I am able to take those long intervals between doing email and actually do some work.” — Todd Simon