John W. Thompson : How do you prioritize your day?

By John W. Thompson1 minute Read

“My day starts with customers and ends with customers. So anything that’s going on is second to activities that involve customers or partners. So if there is a meeting planned for the day that is an internal meeting, unless it’s about making sure we can meet the payroll, the thing that comes first is calling on a customer or calling on a partner. In a small company like ours, nothing happens until someone sells something. And all to often, I have to be engaged to help the process. So priority one, job one is customers, always customers first.” — John W. Thompson

