Ann Willoughby: How do you prioritize your day?

By Ann Willoughby1 minute Read

“I use the Google dashboard, which I think is an excellent tool. It allows me to see everything that needs to be done: my calendar, my emails, my to-do list–so it’s all in one place. Usually I have my day planned pretty well, but there is always a big surprise that I never anticipate. So this method really allows for me to handle the unexpected, no matter what it is.” — Ann Willoughby

