Diane Scott: How do you take innovation off the table and into the market?

“Taking innovation off the table and into the market is probably one of the most difficult things to do for any business, but also one of the most critical. And I find that one of the most important things with innovation is eliminating the fear in people and eliminating people’s non-willingness to take risk. The more risktakers you can build in an organization and helping people feel safe about it, the better ideas–not just the idea that will come about, but actually people implementing in the actual market, your success rate will go up tremendously.” — Diane Scott