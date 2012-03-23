advertisement
John W. Thompson : How do you change the strategic direction of your business?

By John W. Thompson1 minute Read

“It’s much much easier to change the direction of a small company than it is a large company. It can be almost impossible in a case of a very large company. But in a case of a small company like ours, we ground ourselves in what we know we’re good at, and then we move to things that are near adjacencies that will help us realize our full potential.” –John W. Thompson

