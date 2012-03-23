Erin Keown Ganju : What quote, lyric or line from a movie inspires you?

“What is one of my favorite quotes that inspires me? Well one comes from the German philosopher Goethe, which says, ‘Whatever you can do, or dream you can do, you can; boldness has a genius, magic, and power to it.’ This sat by my desk 11 years ago when I cofounded Room to Read. And it’s still by my desk everyday now, inspiring me to dream big, reach for the stars, and set bold goals. And it what’s help us create the magic at Room to Read, that allows us to impact the lives of so many children around the world.” — Erin Keown Ganju