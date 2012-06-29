Christopher J. Nassetta: What quote, lyric or poem inspires you?

“I am a real student of Jim Collins and I love the quote that he had in ‘Good to Great,’ which was, ‘You first have to get the right people on the bus and get the wrong people off the bus; make sure the right people are in the right seats before you decide where you are driving the bus.’ From the standpoint of the transformation of our company, that was really a philosophy that I followed, which allowed Hilton Worldwide over these last few years to become the fastest growing of the largest lodging companies in the world.” — Christopher J. Nassetta