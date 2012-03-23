Diane Scott: How do you acknowledge individual achievement in a collaborative environment?

“Recognizing individual contributions in a team environment is essential in this day and age. When you think about it, we are all very human. And what people really want is to be recognized–not just for a project, but the role they played in a project, whether it is big or small. And one of the best ways to do that, the thing I found to be helpful, is to help people be recognized by others. And the best way to do that is actually to brag about them behind their back, brag about them behind their back to their boss, to their peers–recognize them, give them shout-outs in unexpected places. Those are big opportunities to help people feel really motivated and part of the team.” — Diane Scott
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens