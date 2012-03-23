Diane Scott: How do you acknowledge individual achievement in a collaborative environment?

“Recognizing individual contributions in a team environment is essential in this day and age. When you think about it, we are all very human. And what people really want is to be recognized–not just for a project, but the role they played in a project, whether it is big or small. And one of the best ways to do that, the thing I found to be helpful, is to help people be recognized by others. And the best way to do that is actually to brag about them behind their back, brag about them behind their back to their boss, to their peers–recognize them, give them shout-outs in unexpected places. Those are big opportunities to help people feel really motivated and part of the team.” — Diane Scott