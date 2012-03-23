Jeneanne Rae: Can openness to change be developed?

“I absolutely think openness to change can be developed. People hate change, but they can be conditioned to change in the right circumstances. Innovation has been a buzzword for a really long time, but it has been rarely coupled with change. Change is essential in order to do new things. I find there is a best practice in having somebody join your core team that is in charge of organizational development, that can help you understand what needs to happen and be there at the end of your project ready with a plan on how to roll it out.” — Jeneanne Rae