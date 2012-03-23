Dr. Joseph Folkman, PhD: How do you re-inspire exhausted team members?

“How do you reinspire exhausted team members? First, recognize success; you need to recognize what people have done. Second, you need to give people a little bit of rest–maybe a day or two. Third, you need to challenge them with a new, important aspect of the work, something that is going to make a difference. People don’t mind working hard and making a difference. Finally, you need to give them that responsibility and let them run with it.” — Dr. Joseph Folkman, PhD