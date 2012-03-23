George Slessman: What quote, lyric or poem inspires you?

“There’s a quote of Napoleon that has inspired and changed the way on how I thought about managing people over the years, that one of the real attributes of a general, in his view, was that the best generals were the men most equipped to see the battlefield for what it was and not what they wanted it to be. I found this to be a very important skill that you need to have as a manager, an executor in running a company, is the ability to see what’s actually happening, not what you want to have happen.” — George Slessman