Erin Keown Ganju : How do you re-inspire exhausted team members?

“How do you reinspire exhausted team members? First, take the time to celebrate past successes and recognize what has worked well. Second, also take the time to have an autopsy on past projects and make sure you really understand what didn’t work well in the past, so people can move forward with a clean slate. And third, set a B-HAG–a big, hairy audacious goal–that allows everyone to get on the same page and be inspired and motivated to go forward. For us at Room to Read, our B-HAG is to insure that 10 million children have access to high-quality educational opportunities by 2013.” — Erin Keown Ganju