David Aaker: What was your biggest mistake?

By David Aaker1 minute Read

“I think it was that I didn’t start to Twitter or blog many years ago, because Twitter is such a great device to call people’s attention to articles, and blogging is a great device to communication information that really isn’t ready for or doesn’t warrant a full article or book. I think both of those have enabled me to really advance the science and art of branding.” — David Aaker

