Morgan P. Guenther: How do you handle mistakes?

“First acknowledge that you made a mistake–it’s amazing how hard that is for some people–then correct it and move it. There is a management adage I like to use in my companies, ‘If I am right 70% of the time and I can fix when we are wrong 70% of the time, we’re going to succeed.’ Think about it–that’s a pretty good batting average. And focus on results, not who’s right or wrong.” — Morgan P. Guenther