Dr. Elizabeth (Liz) Mellon: How do you handle mistakes?

“How do you handle mistakes? First thing is to change the way you think about mistakes. Mistakes are a good thing, they are not a bad thing; they are an opportunity to learn. So be curious, take risks, experiment, try new things–don’t be afraid of failure. And if you do fail, sit down with some colleagues, dissect what happened, help them and you avoid making the mistake again. The bottom line is, if you’re not making mistakes, you’re probably not trying hard enough.” — Dr. Elizabeth (Liz) Mellon