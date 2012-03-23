Lucy Zhang: What feedback do you listen to and what do you dismiss?

“We have to start with a really clear vision of what we want to build first, so you don’t lose that vision amongst all the noise and the feedback. If it’s feedback that pertains to something that we clearly have thought a lot about and we know that’s the best way for people to move towards, that’s something we won’t change very easily. But if it’s something that’s very clearly a misunderstanding on our part or a bad assumption on our part on what we built, then we will definitely change that. And sometimes the feedback is something that we feel like will help the user get to where they expect to be and will really drastically help their experience with the product, then we take that to heart.” — Lucy Zhang