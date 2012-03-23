Josh Wiseman: What have you learned about accepting feedback?

“One of the things that you have to learn pretty quickly here at Facebook is that volume of feedback is a pretty poor indicator of anything. Everything we do gets a lot of feedback. Whenever you are working on something like the profile, the volume increases enormously, regardless of what change you are actually making or how confident you are of the change or how well you executed it, there is just tons feedback. Other changes are more subtle and you get less, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less important. So you learn to become numb to the sheer volume of feedback. And you learn to focus on who is giving feedback and what is the substance of what they are actually saying. So that is something, you build up callouses to certain types of feedback and then you can be really sensitive to other types of feedback.” — Josh Wiseman
