Joey Flynn: What have you learned about accepting feedback?

“I can’t really remember the exact phrase people use, but it actually is pretty good. ‘Pixels talk’ I think is what it is, or ‘Prototypes talk.’ If someone is like, ‘You’re totally wrong about this; this is totally right.’ Then you’re just like, ‘All right. Let’s see it.’ Or if I’m like, ‘No, I think this is the right way to do it,’ then the only way to actually move things forward is to actually do it. If it’s just kind of all talk, then you don’t actually ever totally understand.” — Joey Flynn