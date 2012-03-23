Joey Flynn: How do you give negative feedback to a colleague?

“If something is really bad, you have to say, ‘Hey you know what? I think that you should consider this, this, and this; or let’s talk about why you made this decision, the tradeoffs between it and the other possibilities that it had.’ I think nothing is ever perfect, but whether it’s not good at all or whether it’s great, you have to always give supporting examples, you always have to talk about the tradeoffs between it and the infinite number of possibilities. It’s really easy to get stuck on that, but I think that’s where the most valuable feedback comes from.” — Joey Flynn