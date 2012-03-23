advertisement
Josh Wiseman: How do you determine the size of a team?

By Josh Wiseman1 minute Read

“We try to keep the project teams as sort of flexible as possible. So we are like very pragmatic about team size and things like that. We don’t try to have any hard rules like you have to have one of every type of role on a project. It’s more just about looking at the project and figuring out who is on it now and what they can use help with, and seeing who can jump on board to help with that.” — Josh Wiseman

