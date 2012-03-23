advertisement
Josh Wiseman: How do you bring a new team together quickly?

By Josh Wiseman1 minute Read

“It’s almost like they are joining a new company when they join this new team: you tell them what the vision is, what we know, what we don’t know, where we need them to help. You make sure they understand the vision of the project such that they are not just contributing in their technical role, but they can also be creative and figure out with the rest of the team where we need to change direction from what we already know.” — Josh Wiseman

