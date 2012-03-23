advertisement
Lucy Zhang: How do you turn an idea into a business?

By Lucy Zhang1 minute Read

“You can have an idea and it can seem really far away for it to become an actual company. That distance can make you scared to take that first step. But once you take that first step, I think it gets you just a little bit closer. Maybe it’s finding a cofounder; maybe it’s just writing a prototype and showing it to some friends. And once you get that feedback, you are one step closer. And that, I think, is the best way to take that.” — Lucy Zhang

