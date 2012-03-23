Lucy Zhang: How did you know the time was right to change your business?

“We sent out the survey to our Beluga users after we launched for a couple of months and we asked them what was one thing we can do to make the product better and make you use it more. And the feedback was that they want more of their friends on it. That’s when we realized we had a great product, but we weren’t getting the reach we wanted. After talking to Facebook, we got more and more excited about the prospect of being able to bring our ideas and our product to a lot more users. And that’s really what made us decide to come here.” — Lucy Zhang