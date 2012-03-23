Joey Flynn: What have you learned from collaborating with others?

“When you’re new, you are bound to be shy and you don’t know how other people are going to give feedback or what the critique culture is or just how ideas are judged. So it’s really easy to shell away or maybe show one person and say, ‘Hey, what should I do to this before I show everyone else?’ But it’s super super important to learn to share your ideas, even if they are really ad. You can’t have an ego because the more you share, the more feedback you get, the more you can iterate and the better the idea becomes.” — Joey Flynn