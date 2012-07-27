advertisement
Joel Peterson: How do you give difficult feedback to a team leader?

By Joel Peterson1 minute Read

“Knowing how to give feedback is an important skill for any manager. It’s important to give direct, complete, timely feedback. When it’s difficult feedback, you have to give it in the context of caring about the person to whom you are giving the feedback. So the mindset that one goes into providing a feedback session is vital. You have to begin by saying you care about the person and about their development.” — Joel Peterson

