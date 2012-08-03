advertisement
George Slessman: How do you give difficult feedback to a team leader?

By George Slessman1 minute Read

“Delivering difficult feedback to a team leader shouldn’t be difficult at all. I know it seems paradoxical, but at the end of the day, feedback is simply information. And information should be delivered as it’s observed. There shouldn’t be categorically good or bad information. There should be the information necessary to succeed, and make yourself better at the next step of leadership.” — George Slessman

