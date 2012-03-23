Jeneanne Rae: What have you learned from collaborating with others?

“What I have learned about creating with others is that you have to have a goal, you have to be able to see the finish line. And you also have to have a set of shared values about what you are trying to achieve. Also, you have to be able to leverage people’s individual strengths and being able to participate on their team, but also work as a collective. The great thing has happened when you look at the end and say, ‘That was a great team effort.’ And no one can say exactly what their individual contribution was and you look back and say, ‘Wow, that was great, because we all worked together so well.’ ” — Jeneanne Rae