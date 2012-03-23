Jeneanne Rae: What have you learned from collaborating with others?

“What I have learned about creating with others is that you have to have a goal, you have to be able to see the finish line. And you also have to have a set of shared values about what you are trying to achieve. Also, you have to be able to leverage people’s individual strengths and being able to participate on their team, but also work as a collective. The great thing has happened when you look at the end and say, ‘That was a great team effort.’ And no one can say exactly what their individual contribution was and you look back and say, ‘Wow, that was great, because we all worked together so well.’ ” — Jeneanne Rae
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens