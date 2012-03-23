Tom Hayes: Is it a good idea if nobody gets it?

“Most good ideas, if not nearly all, arrive on deaf ideas. So a good idea that is not favored from the start isn’t necessarily a death knell for it. The real courage and commitment to fight for an orphan idea, to bring it forward, is what separates winners from losers in the marketplace today. So I think the key is if you can overcome early objections and keep going, mush on, you’ll find that a good idea with win an audience and converts.” — Tom Hayes