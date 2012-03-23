David Sacks: Is it a good idea if nobody gets it?

“One of the biggest mistakes I see new hires making is that they choose an idea that is too obvious. While it’s certainly the case that once an idea is successful, it’s always perceived as obvious and that it was going to happen anyway. But I think in the beginning, you want to choose an idea that is different, not obvious. You don’t want to be the 20th version of something. Even if somebody hasn’t launched that idea yet, there may be somebody working on it. So you do want to choose something that is different.” — David Sacks