Salman Amin: How do you engage and develop your consumer base?

By Salman Amin1 minute Read

“I think there are two or three things that every great brand has to be able to deliver. The first one is relevance; are you really talking to the consumer need? The second one is all about differentiation; what is it that you are offering to the consumer that no one else does, and are you talking about it in a persuasive way. And the last and very important thing is clarity of message; are you able to deliver your messages in a way that consumers understand the proposition you’re really trying to deliver to them.” — Salman Amin

