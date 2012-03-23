Pete Selleck: How do you make people less afraid to share ideas?

“This is very important in order to make progress, particularly if you are working on a tough problem with a diverse group of people. When brainstorming a difficult issue, you must explain and enforce clear rules, that people must listen and refrain from criticizing when others express their ideas. And protect people, and even reward them, when they take the risk of saying what they truly believe, even if they saying things that are unpopular and politically incorrect.” — Pete Selleck